Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Chief Asks Muslim Youths To Keep Away From Garba Festival

Nation
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
25 Sept 2025 12:38 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman Salim Raj has asked Muslim youths to either keep away from garba events or show respect to the sanctity of the Hindu religious festival in order to maintain social harmony.

Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chief urges Muslim youths to respect garba festival or stay away (Image:DC)

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman Salim Raj has asked Muslim youths to either keep away from garba events or show respect to the sanctity of the Hindu religious festival in order to maintain social harmony.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Raj said Muslims should avoid such events if they do not believe in idol worship.

He also appealed to Muslim youths not to attend the garba festival with wrong intentions.

He exhorted those who wished to participate in the Hindu festival to seek permission from the organizers, wear traditional attires and follow customs.

His appeal comes in the wake of the call given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Bastar in Chhattisgarh to boycott non-Hindus in the Hindu festivals.

In Madhya Pradesh, posters appeared in many cities calling for disallowing the non-Hindus in the garba festival.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

