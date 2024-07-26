Chhattisgarh university to introduce menstrual leave policy for girl students

The Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) here has joined over a dozen other universities in the country to introduce a menstrual leave policy ( MLP) for its girl students.



The policy will be effective from July one this year, a spokesman of the HNLU said on Thursday.

“This progressive policy is part of the broader HNLU Health Shield Initiative”, a press release issued by the university said.

According to the spokesman, the HNLU aims to provide special assistance in the form of compensatory attendance during the menstrual cycle, recognising the psychological needs of its girl students.

The initiative will help mitigate the health related difficulties that students may face in attending classes during their menstrual period.

Students can claim one day of deemed attendance per calendar month during teaching days, and also will have such exceptions extended during examination days on verified requirements of bed rest due to such special needs.

Additionally, students with irregular menstrual syndromes or disorders can claim deemed attendance for six classes per subject per semester.

The HNLU-Menstrual Leave Policy reflects the university’s commitment to women students’ welfare and its proactive approach in addressing health-related issues, the release said.

“The implementation of the MLP marks understanding and facilitating the special needs of young women students at HNLU to support their academic pursuit”, the vice-chancellor of the university Prof. V C Vivekanandan said.

The HNLU was the latest educational institution in the country to join other universities which have introduced such a policy.

The first to introduce the policy was the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). The institution instituted such a policy in January 2023.

Over the past year, several others have introduced such a policy.

Inspired by the move by CUSAT, Kerala’s higher education minister R Bindu introduced the menstrual leave policy across all state universities.

Later, Guwahati University, Tezpur University in Assam, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati, Assam, Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, National Law University, Bhopal, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad also implemented the policy last year.