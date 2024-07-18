Chhattisgarh to Unveil Vision-2047 on State’s Foundation Day: CM Sai

Raipur: Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced that the Vision- 2047, a document envisioning a developed Chhattisgarh in coming two decades, will be unveiled on the state’s foundation day on November one, this year.

Setting in motion the process to prepare the 'Chhattisgarh Vision- 2047 document’ here on Tuesday evening, Mr Sai said that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The chief minister was addressing a state-level dialogue programme, christened as ‘Mor sapna mor vikshit Chhattisgarh’ (my dream my developed Chhattisgarh), organised by the state NITI Aayog to prepare Chhattisgarh Vision-2047 document.

“The vision document for a developed Chhattisgarh is being prepared with the participation of all stakeholders”, he said.

Mr Sai said that under Mr Modi’s leadership, India has become the world’s fifth largest economy over the past decade and aims to become the third largest in the next five years.

He emphasised Chhattisgarh’s significant role in achieving this goal, considering the state’s abundant natural resources, forest wealth and human resources.

The chief minister stressed the importance of adding value to the state's resources to achieve ‘vikshit Chhattisgarh’(developed Chhattisgarh) and said that his government is implementing reforms in every sector with cooperation of all stakeholders.

The state government is taking steps to ensure transparency in governance, adhering to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

He said that the vision document for Chhattisgarh along with a new industrial policy will be dedicated to the public on November one this year.

He highlighted the significant discussions on organic farming and appreciated the perspectives shared by youth, farmers, women and the intellectuals on the development of Chhattisgarh.

During the programme, Mr Sai addressed questions about the ‘Drone Didi’ scheme, sharing that training for this initiative is being arranged at the technical university in Bhilai.

The move supports Mr Modi’s goal of creating three crore “Lakhpati Didis”, where ‘Drone Didis’ will play a crucial role, he said.