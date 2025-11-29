Chhattisgarh To Invoke Foreigners Act, Provisions Of Citizenship Act After Sir Exercise: Dy CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who holds home portfolio, has indicated his government’s plan to invoke the Foreigners Act and provisions of Citizenship Act against the ‘illegal settlers’ in the state after the SIR survey.

Outlining the plan for scrutiny of the ‘illegal settlers’, Mr. Sharma said that once the first phase of the SIR exercise is completed, the state will launch a house-to-house survey, categorizing residents, identifying documentation gaps and initiating legal action against those found living with ‘doubtful background’ or as ‘illegal immigrants.’

The state government will invoke the Foreigners Act and may bring the eligible cases under the purview of the provisions of the Citizenship Act, he added.

The state will no longer be home for those who will fail to prove their legal identity, he said.

He said that SIR exercise is non-negotiable.