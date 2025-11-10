Chhattisgarh to Host Investor Connect in Ahmedabad on Tuesday

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government is set to host the ‘Investor Connect’ event in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday.

The key objective of the event is to strengthen industrial partnerships and explore cross-state business opportunities with Gujarat’s investor community, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said on Monday.

The event will spotlight Chhattisgarh’s expanding industrial ecosystem, progressive policies, and a well-established ease-of-doing business framework that positions the state as one of India’s most promising investment destinations, the spokesman said.

Senior officials from Chhattisgarh will present sector-specific opportunities, investor incentives, and the state’s robust logistics and infrastructure advantages- designed to make establishing and operating industries both efficient and profitable.

A major highlight of the day will be one-on-one business meetings between prospective investors and senior state representatives.

Discussions will focus on collaboration prospects across textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and electronics, sectors where the state has carved out a competitive edge through policy innovation and targeted incentives.

In addition, the Chhattisgarh government will issue ‘Invitation to Invest Letters’ to key participants, reaffirming its commitment to fast-tracking project clearances and extending hand-holding support for new ventures.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday made a courtesy visit to his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel at Ahmedabad ahead of the event.