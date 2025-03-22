Chhattisgarh to facilitate Naxal surrenders through panchayats

Raipur: In a first of its kind initiative, the Chhattisgarh government on Friday decided to rope in the panchayat bodies to facilitate surrender of Naxals in their respective jurisdictions.

Deputy chief minister of the Chhattisgarh government Vijay Sharma, who also holds home portfolio, unveiled a scheme, christened as “Elvad Panchayat Abhiyan”, to encourage the panchayat bodies to facilitate surrender of Maoists in their respective areas to make them free of Naxal influence.

Under the scheme, the panchayats which declare them Naxal-free will get an incentive of Rs one crore, electricity and mobile networks, Mr. Sharma said.

The panchayats need to pass a resolution declaring them Naxal-free to get the benefits under the scheme.

“We plan to roll out a host of initiatives to rehabilitate the surrendered Maoists and the victims of Naxal violence. The new scheme is part of the move”, Mr. Sharma said.

The Chhattisgarh government has recently introduced a policy, called Chhattisgarh Naxal surrender/ victim relief and rehabilitation policy- 2025, providing the surrendered Naxals free accommodation and food for three years and monthly financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

The surrendered Naxals will also be imparted skill development training and allotted land and houses under the PM housing scheme, under the new policy.

Under a separate scheme, named as Veer Balidani Yojana, the government has allotted a fund of Rs ten crore through the panchayat department for installing statues of the security personnel who fell to Naxal bullets.

Under the scheme, statues of martyred security personnel will be installed in their respective native villages, Mr. Sharma said.

Meanwhile, security forces on Friday recovered a Maoist currency note dump in a forest in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh.

The dump was recovered under a tree near the forested village of Pandripani under Mainpur police station limits, according to Gariaband district superintendent of police Nikhil Rakhecha.

Cash of Rs eight lakhs, 13 gelatin sticks and other Naxal materials such as banners, diary and literature were recovered from the Maoist dump, the police officer said.