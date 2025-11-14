Chhattisgarh: 'Temporary' PMO May Function in Nava Raipur

Raipur: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) may function temporarily in Nava Raipur at the end of the current month as Chhattisgarh is all set to host a three-day DGP (Director General of Police) conference in the state capital from November 28.

The conference will be held in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, according to Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma who holds the home portfolio.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are scheduled to attend the three-day conference, official sources said on Friday.

Sources said that the ‘temporary’ PMO may function from the official bungalow of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly speaker and former chief minister Raman Singh in Nava Raipur during the period.

Key issues such as internal security, terrorism, drug control, cyber security and border security, situation in North East states and Naxalism are going to be deliberated at the conference, sources said.

Sources said that the focus of the upcoming DGP conference in Nava Raipur may be Naxalism and the situation in Leftwing extremism-affected Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Shah has already announced that Maoism will be rooted out of the country by March 2026.

Besides DGPs of the states and select IGPs, chiefs of Central Para Military Forces and various security agency chiefs will attend the conference.

Last DGP conference was held in Bhubaneswar in Odisha in 2024.