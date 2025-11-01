Chhattisgarh Tableau Showcases New Model of Development at Ekta Parade

Raipur: At the grand Ekta Parade held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Friday, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chhattisgarh tableau titled ‘The Land of Bastar- A Saga of Culture, Creation, and Progress’ captivated everyone with its beauty, symbolism, and message of transformation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the parade and appreciated the diverse cultural representations showcased by various states and organizations on the occasion.

Chhattisgarh’s tableau depicting the cultural vibrancy and developmental journey of Bastar stood out as a blend of tradition and progress, drawing widespread admiration, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said.

At the front of the tableau, artists from the Madia tribal community, dressed in traditional attire, performed the Gaur dance, symbolizing unity, pride, and festivity of Bastar.

The traditional ‘turhi’ (trumpet) placed nearby echoed the joy of Bastar’s festivities, while the depiction of Nandi represented the region’s deep-rooted faith in Lord Shiva and its spiritual heritage.

The middle section of the tableau artistically portrayed Bastar’s journey of transformation- from a region once known to be affected by extremism to one known for growth in education, healthcare, roads and employment.

Bastar today stands as a symbol of a rapidly changing India and the echo of guns has now been replaced by the sound of development, the tableau message said.

The rear of the tableau featured a woman carrying a basket, representing the strength, creativity, and contribution of Bastar’s women.

The entire tableau was beautifully adorned with Dhokra art, reflecting the remarkable craftsmanship and traditional skills of Bastar’s artisans.