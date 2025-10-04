Chhattisgarh: Shah Rules Out Talks With Naxals

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday ruled out talks with the Maoists and asked them to surrender by March 31, 2026, or face intensified operations.

Addressing the Bastar Dussehra Lokotsav and Swadeshi Mela at Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, Mr Shah reiterated his assertion that Naxalism will be rooted out of the country by March 31, 2026, and exhorted the Maoists to surrender by the deadline.

“Some people have called for talks (with Naxals). What is there to talk about? The Chhattisgarh government has framed a lucrative surrender and rehabilitation policy for Naxals. Lay down your arms and join the mainstream.” Mr Shah exhorted the Naxals. He said that the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre are committed to development across Bastar and all Naxal-affected areas.

The Union minister regretted that some people in Delhi have been spreading misinformation for years that backwardness breeds Naxalism and the Maoists are fighting for development. "But the fact is that Naxalism is the root cause of the backwardness of a region. Bastar has been deprived of development because of Naxalism,” he added.

The Union home minister pointed out that today, basic amenities like roads, electricity, drinking water and toilets in every house and welfare schemes like ₹5 lakhs health insurance and 5 kg free rice have reached every village in India, but Bastar has been deprived of all these benefits because of Naxalism.

"All these benefits will reach every village in Bastar by 2030, as the pace of development in the region is set to pick up after the end of Naxalism by March 31, 2026," Mr Shah said, adding, "Naxals will no longer be allowed to disrupt peace or development in Bastar when Maoism comes to an end."

"The Narendra Modi government has given more than ₹4-lakh crores to Chhattisgarh for development works in 10 years. On behalf of the PM, I want to assure you that after March 31, 2026, Naxalites will not be able to stop your development. They will not be able to stop your rights," Mr Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Shah paid obeisance at the shrine of Maa Danteswari, the presiding deity of Bastar, and prayed for strength for the security forces to end the red terror in the region by March 31, 2026. He hailed the Chhattisgarh government for effectively tackling Naxalism, saying that more than 500 Maoists have surrendered in Bastar in the last month.

In his address, Mr Shah announced that each Naxal-free village in Bastar will be granted ₹1 crore to undertake development works.

Mr Shah, who attended the Muria Durbar, the traditional tribal council meeting held as part of the Bastar Dussehra festival, said that the rich cultural heritage and democratic ethos of the tribals have impressed him a lot and declared that he would advise people in Delhi to visit Muria Durbar.

During the visit, Mr Shah interacted with the representatives of various tribe groups at the Muria Durbar and lent an ear to their grievances. Unique Bastar Dussehra, which runs for 75 days, is billed as the world’s longest festival.

Mr Shah reached Raipur on Friday night on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh.