Chhattisgarh: Shah Cancels Abujhmad Visit Due To Bad Weather, Meets Jawans Involved In Maoist Leader's Death

Nation
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
23 Jun 2025 8:01 PM IST

“The visit was canceled due to bad weather. Shah met jawans from two anti-Naxal operations in Abujhmad and Karregutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in Raipur and shared lunch with them”: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo

Union home minister Amit Shah meeting the family members of police officer Akash Rao Girupunje, slain Maoist IED explosion in Bastar— DC Image

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah canceled his visit to Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, where Maoist leader Basavaraju was killed last month, due to bad weather on Monday.

Shah planned to visit the Irkabatti security camp in Abujhmad, Narayanpur district, to meet jawans from the May 21 anti-Naxal operation that killed CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju and share lunch with them.

“The visit was canceled due to bad weather. Shah met jawans from two anti-Naxal operations in Abujhmad and Karregutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in Raipur and shared lunch with them,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

In the May 21 Abujhmad encounter, Basavaraju was killed. On May 11, 31 Naxals, including senior cadres, were killed in a 21-day operation in Karregutta Hills.

Shah also met the family of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girupunje, killed in a Maoist IED blast on June 9 in Sukma district, promising government support.

On Sunday evening, Shah chaired a review meeting on Naxalism with senior police officials from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Shah concluded his two-day Chhattisgarh visit on Monday.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
