Chhattisgarh: Sai Launches ‘Gaudham Yojana’ For Cattle Conservation, Lays Foundation For State’s First Cow Sanctuary

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday launched the “Gaudham Yojana” for cattle conservation at a programme held at Guru Ghasidas University in Bilaspur in the state.

In the first phase of the scheme, operations of 29 ‘Gaudhams’ (cattle conservation Centres) have begun across 11 districts in the state.

Mr. Sai also laid foundation stone for the state’s first cow sanctuary, proposed at Jogipur village in the Kota development block of Bilaspur district, on the occasion.

The proposed sanctuary will be developed over nearly 184 acres.

The state government has approved Rs 1.32 crore in the first phase for its development.

Once completed, it will have the capacity to shelter and care for around 2,500 cattle at a time.

“Through the Gaudham Yojana, safe shelter will be provided to stray and abandoned cattle while strengthening the livestock protection. The state government is fully committed to promote cattle protection and cow service”, the chief minister said.

Mr. Sai said that the state government has signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to promote animal husbandry, and milk production in the state.

Under this initiative, distribution of cows has also started in several districts, which is yielding positive results in boosting milk production, he said.

‘Gaudhams’ will ensure proper arrangements for fodder, water and care of cattle.

This will also create employment opportunities at the local level.

He said all the ‘Gaudhams’, established on government lands in the state, will be known as ‘Surabhi Gaudham’.

Training programmes related to animal husbandry, green fodder cultivation, and preparation of useful products from cow dung will also be conducted at these Centres, he said.

This will create self-employment opportunities for the local people and strengthen the rural economy, he said.

The scheme is also expected to reduce cattle deaths in road accidents.