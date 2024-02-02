Chhattisgarh: Sai cabinet clears wage hike for tendu patta pluckers

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet has cleared the proposal to hike the remuneration for ‘tenu patta’ collectors from Rs 4,000 per standard bag to Rs 5,500.

The cabinet also decided to implement a scheme to provide a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000 each to the married women in the state.

The state cabinet which met here late on Wednesday under the chairmanship of chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai approved the two proposals which were part of the ‘Modi guarantees’ unveiled by the ruling BJP before the November Assembly polls in the state.

“The state cabinet has decided to implement a new scheme to ensure social security of ‘tendu patta’ collectors”, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said on Thursday.

Under the new scheme, 75 percent of the financial assistance will be provided by the government and the remaining 25 percent will be provided by Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Federation, the spokesman said.

The cabinet also decided to implement a welfare scheme for women christened as ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’ under which married women will receive financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month, directly credited to their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

“The objective of this scheme is to eliminate gender discrimination, inequality, and lack of awareness among women and also to improve their health and nutritional level”, a press release issued by the Chhattisgarh government said.

The scheme will also promote empowerment and financial independence of women, the press release said.

The beneficiaries under the scheme have to be residents of Chhattisgarh and should be 21 years old or above as on January one, 2024.

Widows, divorced and deserted women are also eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.