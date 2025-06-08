Chhattisgarh Reports 50 Covid- 19 Cases

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has reported 50 Covid-19 positive cases, officials said on Saturday.

According to the state health department, as many as 1,183 people have been tested, out of which 50 have been tested positive for Covid- 19.

The Covid- 19 infected people exhibited symptoms such as low-grade fever, cold, cough and sore threat.

The authorities however advised people not to panic, saying that all the affected people have been exhibiting only mild flu-like symptoms and they need not be hospitalized.

All the district health authorities have been asked to maintain strict vigilance and testing protocols for suspected Covid-19 cases.