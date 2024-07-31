Chhattisgarh: Ramen Deka sworn in 10th governor of Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Ex- BJP MP Ramen Deka was on Wednesday sworn in as the 10th governor of Chhattisgarh.

He was administered the oath of office by Chhattisgarh high court chief justice Ramesh Sinha in a grand ceremony at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and a host of his ministerial colleagues and the speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dr Raman Singh were present on the occasion.

Born on March one, 1954 in Sualkuchi under Kamrup district in Assam, the new governor Mr Deka has been active in politics since 1977.

He was one of the founding members of BJP and served as the state president of Assam unit of BJP in 2006.

He has held the position of vice chairman of the Innovation and Transformation Commission of Assam from August 2021 until July 29, 2024.

Mr Deka has served as a member of parliament twice in 2009 and 2014.

He was a member of several key parliamentary committees, including the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Subordinate Legislation and Committee on Absence of the Members from the sittings of the house during his stint as the Lok Sabha member.

He also served as a member of the Indo-Bhutan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

He also served as a member in several other parliamentary committees during the period.