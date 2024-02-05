Chhattisgarh: Police Administration Undergoes Major Reshuffle

Raipur: In the first major reshuffle in the police administration after chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai assumed office in December last year, 46 IPS officers including 25 district superintendents of police (SPs) have been transferred.

An official notification in this regard was issued here on Monday.

The 1997-batch IPS officer Dipansu Kabra who was posted as transport commissioner, has been transferred as additional director general of police at PHQ, Nava Raipur.

Sheikh Arif Hussain, who was posted as inspector general of police (IGP) Raipur range (for other districts of the range except Raipur), has been transferred as IGP North Region of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), Surguja.

The 2005-batch IPS officer Amresh Mishra has been appointed as IGP Raipur range, after he completed his deputation at the Centre.

IGP (intelligence) Anand Chabra, IGP Bilaspur range Ajey Yadav and IGP Durg range B N Meena have been posted as IGPs at the PHQ, Nava Raipur.

The 2011-batch IPS officer Santosh Singh who was posted as Bilaspur district superintendent of police, has been shifted as SP of Raipur.

Raipur SP Prashant Agrawal has been shifted as deputy inspector general of police (CAF) Bastar region.

SPs of 24 other districts have also been transferred.

Around a month back, a major reshuffle was done in the higher administration in the state government in which 88 IAS officers were transferred.