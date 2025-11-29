Chhattisgarh: PM Chairs 60th DGP/ IGP Conference

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 60th All India DGP/ IGP Conference here on Saturday.

Union home minister Amit Shah who inaugurated the conference on Friday was also present.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said that "The first day of the DGP/ IGP Conference in Raipur witnessed extensive deliberations on different aspects of India's security system. This is a great forum to share best practices and innovations in the field".

Sources said that six sessions were held on Saturday during which the director generals of police (DGPs) of the states and Union Territories were scheduled to give presentations on the crime situation in their respective provinces and the measures they have undertaken to curb it.

Chhattisgarh DGP Arun Dev Gautam was scheduled to give a presentation on the development strategy for post-Maoism Bastar, christened as ‘Bastar 2’, sources disclosed to this newspaper.

The presentation would detail the development projects being planned for post-Maoism Bastar.

The presentation includes the security strategy adopted to end the Maoist menace in Bastar by March 2026, the target set by Mr. Shah for the purpose.

Key focus of the deliberations in the six sessions was on internal security, security challenges before the country and review of the implementation of the recommendations of last such conferences, sources added.

Inaugurating the conference on Friday, Mr. Shah had described how the conference has been shaped as a forum to resolve issues relating to internal security, and lay broad principles for strategizing and policy making.

Mr. Shah said that the country has achieved significant progress in the last 11 years in its operations against radicalization, extremism, insurgency and narcotics.

He laid emphasis on the accuracy of intelligence, clarity of objectives, and synergy in action to protect the country from the new-age threats.

The deliberations in the conference will help chart out a roadmap for policing towards Viksit Bharat.