Chhattisgarh: Passenger Train Collides with Goods Train
Several Coaches Derailed in Collision; Casualties Feared on Busy Railway Line
A major train accident occurred on the Bilaspur–Howrah route on Tuesday when a passenger train collided with a goods train, leading to the derailment of multiple coaches.
Initial reports indicate that several passengers may have been injured, and casualties are feared, though officials are yet to confirm the exact number. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with railway and district authorities rushing to the spot.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story