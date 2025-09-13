Chhattisgarh : ‘Nude Party’ Invitation On Social Media Triggers Outrage, 2 Detained

Raipur: A poster inviting youths to attend a ‘Nude Party’ has gone viral on social media sparking outrage here.

The poster announced that a ‘Nude Party’ will be organized on September 21 and asked the willing participants including women to attend the event without clothes.

Another poster extending an invitation to the ‘Nude Party’ that also went viral on social media termed the event as the ‘Raipur’s Biggest Stranger Party’, being hosted by ‘Aparichit Club’.

The poster has made a special offer- buy one get one- on liquor purchase for the girls participating in it.

The host of the purported event has however not mentioned the venue of the ‘Nude Party’.

Opposition Congress on Saturday took strong exception to the poster saying that the state BJP government has failed to prevent the state’s culture getting degenerated by not taking action against ‘promoters of such obscenity’.

A Congress delegation led by state party secretary Kanhaiya Agrawal submitted a memorandum to the Raipur district senior superintendent of police Lal Umed Singh demanding prompt action in the matter.

“We have taken note of the matter. Investigation is on to find out those behind such a move”, Mr. Singh told this newspaper.

Sources said two people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the incident.

The ruling BJP however asked the Congress not to politicize such a sensitive matter.

State health minister Shyam Behari Jaiswal said that such events should not be allowed to be organized at any cost.

He however accused Congress of playing politics in everything and advised the Opposition party to cooperate with the government to stop such incidents by rising above politics.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, said that action will be taken in the matter.