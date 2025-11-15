Chhattisgarh: Naxalism Breathing Its Last, Over 2,000 Maoists Surrendered in Last 2 Years: Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said the decades long Leftwing extremism which wreaked havoc in the socio-cultural-economic life of tribal inhabitants of Bastar in Chhattisgarh for over half-a-century is breathing its last, promising to pave way for rapid development of the region.

Addressing the state-level celebration of Tribal Pride Day, held to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of the adivasi icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, Mr. Sai said the Naxal surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, considered the most progressive one in the country, has been able to woo the ultras to lay down the arms and join the mainstream.

“Over 2,000 Maoists including many senior cadres have surrendered in Bastar in the last two year to join the mainstream and start life afresh”, Mr. Sai said.

“Naxalism is on the verge of elimination. Naxal cadres have been surrendering in large numbers. We have introduced an effective surrender and rehabilitation policy, and it is yielding results. More than 2,000 surrenders (of Naxals) have taken place in around two years since the BJP was elected to power in December 2023”, he said.

The chief minister said the policy has ensured the suitable rehabilitation of the surrendered Naxals helping them lead a dignified life in the society.

He said surrendered Naxals have been provided skill development training to earn a livelihood and each of them has been provided a monthly incentive of Rs 10,000 during the period.

Mr. Sai said Chhattisgarh used to be the most affected state by the Leftwing extremism.

“Our security forces have been fighting against them (Naxals) with full preparedness. We are determined to end Maoist menace by March 2026 to ensure rapid development of Bastar’, he said.

He said under the ‘Niyad Nellanar Scheme’, 327 villages in Bastar are being provided road connectivity, electricity, water supply, schools, hospitals, ration distribution facilities and telecom networks.

Special focus has been given in the state’s industrial policy for the development of tourism in tribal regions of Bastar and Surguja in the state.

The state-level Tribal Pride Day celebration will end in Ambikapur in Surguja district in Chhattisgarh on February 20 and the closing ceremony will be attended by president Draupadi Murmu as chief guest, he said.