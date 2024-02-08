Chhattisgarh: Naxal, Carrying Rs 8 Lakh Bounty, Gunned Down

Raipur: A hardcore Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs eight lakh on his head was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a jungle in Dantewada district under Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The encounter took place when a joint search party comprising personnel of district reserve guard and Bastar Fighters- both are counterinsurgency wings of Chhattisgarh police-, and the 231st battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under attack by armed Maoists in the hilly terrains of Parlagatta- Badepalli area on the borders of Dantewada-Sukma districts late on Wednesday.

A fierce gun battle between them ensued, Dantewada district superintendent of police Gaurav Rai said.

The search operation by the security forces was launched following specific intelligence inputs on the presence of Naxals in the area, he said.

Body of a Maoist in Naxal uniform was found by security forces at the spot after the encounter ended, police said.

The slain Maoist was identified as Chandanna alias Satyam (50) who was a divisional committee (DVC) member of the Mad division of outlawed CPI (Maoist), police said.

The deceased was also a member of Jagargunda area committee of Maoists.

He was allegedly involved in several incidents of Naxal violence and active in the outlawed outfit for the last 30 years.

A country-made pistol and several live cartridges were also recovered at the encounter site by the security forces, police said.