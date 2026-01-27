Chhattisgarh: Naxal Arms, Explosive Dumps Recovered in Bastar Jungles

Raipur: Two days after ten jawans were injured in a series of improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, triggered by Maoists, in the Karregutta Hills area in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, security forces on Tuesday recovered three arms and explosive dumps of Naxals in the area during the de-mining operation.

According to a senior police officer, these arms and explosive dumps were recovered in the forest of Tadapal near the Karregutta Hills.

The dumps yielded five .303 rifles, a dozen barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells, three IEDs, walkie-talkie sets, medicines and Maoist uniforms.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) defused the IEDs.

Ten jawans, nine from district reserve guards (DRG) and one from CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), were late on Sunday injured in a series of IED blasts, triggered by Maoists, near the Karregutta Hills.

They were airlifted to Raipur for treatment and are now out of danger.

In another incident, security forces on Tuesday recovered a Maoist explosive dump near the forested village of Gufa under Barsur in Dantewada district under south Bastar.

According to Dantewada district superintendent of police Gaurav Ray, one directional pipe bomb weighing around five kg along with a detonator, one pressure cooker bomb (IED planted in a pressure cooker) weighing around five kg and other explosives were recovered from the Maoist dump.