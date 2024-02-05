Chhattisgarh Monthly Assistance Scheme For Women in March

Raipur: The ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’ seeking to provide monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 to the married women, found eligible under the scheme, will come into force in Chhattisgarh on March one.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Vishnu Deo Sai government late on Saturday night.

The scheme was one of the 13 ‘Modi guarantees’ promised by the ruling BJP ahead of the November Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and proved to be a game changer for BJP in the polls.

Around 1.02 crore women are expected to be benefitted by the scheme.

The scheme was approved by the state cabinet at its meeting held last week.

According to the notification, women aged above 21 years, who are married and residents of Chhattisgarh, will be eligible to avail benefits under the scheme.

Widowed, divorced and abandoned women are also eligible to get benefits under the scheme.

However, women from families that have income tax payers, government employees, present or former members of parliament, members of legislative assemblies, or chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of any board, corporation and commissions of the Union or the state government will not be eligible under the scheme.

The women who already receive government pensions will be paid only the difference amount under the scheme.

The state women and child welfare department will be the nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme.