Chhattisgarh: Maoists brutally kill Congress leader in Dantewada

Raipur: Maoists brutally killed a local Congress leader by slitting his throat in front of his family members in a village in Dantewada district under Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

A group of suspected Maoists armed with sharp weapons stormed into the house of Joga Podium, former member of the local janpad panchayat, in the village of Potli under Aranpur police station at around 11 pm on Friday and dragged him out of his house, a senior district police officer said.

The ultras then attacked him with sharp weapons and also slit his throat killing him on the spot, police said.

The slain tribal’s family members were forced to remain mute spectators to the macabre incident.

The rebels later fled into the nearby forest.

A team of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) rushed to the spot from their nearby camp and launched a combing operation in the area, the police officer said.

However, no Maoist pamphlet was found at the crime scene, police said.

Maoists usually leave a pamphlet assigning the reason for killing their target after committing a crime.