Chhattisgarh: Jawan Injured in Naxal IED Blast

27 Nov 2025 9:54 PM IST

The DRG jawan, identified as Muchika Durga, stepped on the IED, planted by Maoists, leading to its explosion

Representational Image (Source: DC)

Raipur: A jawan of district reserve guard (DRG) was on Thursday injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion detonated by Maoists in a forest in Sukma district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The incident took place at around one pm when a team of DRG personnel was conducting an area domination operation on a forested hill near the newly established Gogunda security camp, police said.

The DRG jawan, identified as Muchika Durga, stepped on the IED, planted by Maoists, leading to its explosion.

He was seriously injured in the incident and airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment.

