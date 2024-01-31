Chhattisgarh: IT searches premises linked to ex-Congress minister

Raipur: The Income Tax (IT) sleuths on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises linked to senior Congress leader and former minister Amarjeet Bhagat and others at many places in Chhattisgarh.

Around a dozen IT men conducted searches in the residence of Mr Bhagat in Ambikapur, headquarters of Surguja, in Chhattisgarh, officials said.Police personnel were seen deployed at his residence in Ambikapur.Officials said that searches were underway since early Wednesday morning in different districts including Surguja, Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.The state’s economic offences wing has recently lodged an FIR in an alleged coal levy scam based on a complaint of the enforcement directorate which had launched the probe into it during the previous Bhupesh Baghel government.Bhagat, who was a minister in the previous Bhupesh Baghel government, is among the 35 accused in the FIR.Police sources confirmed the presence of IT teams assisted by security personnel at the premises of some businessmen in Raipur, Bhilai and Rajnandgaon.In another development, police on Wednesday seized Rs 2.64 crore in cash in a car in Bhilai in Durg district in Chhattisgarh and detained three people in this connection.The police informed the IT department about the seizure.