Chhattisgarh: 'I Will Cut Lemon in Your Name', BJP MP Warns Officials

Raipur: A BJP MP from tribal-dominated Bastar region in Chhattisgarh has threatened the officials ignoring the public grievances of invoking misfortune on them by ‘cutting lemon in your names’.

Bhojraj Nag, BJP MP from Kanker in north Bastar, came down heavily on the officials concerned for not being able to stop illegal mining in their respective areas and also ignoring the public issues.

“We will cut lemons in the name of officials who refuse to resolve the people’s issues and do not entertain phone calls from people to listen to their grievances”, Mr. Nag said while addressing a press conference at Dhamtari in the state.

He had issued a similar threat last year inviting severe flak from rationalists who accused him of promoting superstition by doing this.

Lemon cutting in someone’s name is a ritualistic practice used in black magic to invite curse for the particular person.

The state has passed an anti-superstition law, Chhattisgarh Witchcraft Prevention Act, 2005.

The tribal leader often issued such threats to ‘correct’ the negligent officers.

He had hogged media limelight last Navratri when he danced in public to give an impression that he was possessed by deity.

He had however defended him saying that in the tribal culture deities sometimes possess human beings.