Chhattisgarh Govt Denies Link After Midday Meal Union Alleges Deaths Of 2 Members

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh School Midday Meal Cooks’ Union has alleged that two of its members died while taking part in the indefinite strike called by it demanding pay hike, prompting the state government to issue a statement saying that the deaths of the two persons have no link with the protest.

In a video message, the union leader Ramraj alleged that one of the deceased, Dulhari Yadav, had been sitting at the protest site in Nava Raipur since December 29, 2025.

She fell sick after being exposed to the cold weather and was hospitalized in a private hospital, he said.

She subsequently returned to her home in Bemetara district where she succumbed to her disease on January 26, according to him.

Dulhari was posted at a government primary school in Salda village of Bemetara district in the state.

The other deceased, Rukmani Sinha, hailed from Kusumkasa village in Balod district in Chhattisgarh.

The union leader claimed that Rukmani left the protest site on January 25 after she fell ill and was immediately referred to a private hospital where she died.

The union leader claimed that the state government has failed to heed to their long-standing demands such as hike in monthly honorarium of the cooks engaged in preparation of midday meal in the government schools.

Director of public instruction (DPI) however denied that the two deaths are linked to the protest.

Detailing the cases of the two deceased, the DPI said that “The deaths of the two cooks have no link with the protest or strike”.

The DPI said that the state government had earlier held discussions with the representatives of the striking cooks and conveyed its decision to hike their honorarium by 25 percent – by Rs 500 per month.

However, some of them have continued their strike despite the appeal to them by the state government to call off the stir, the DPI said.