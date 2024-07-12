Chhattisgarh Govt Allows Use of 91 Hectares of Forest Land For Coal Supply To Rajasthan Power Plants

Jaipur: The Chhattisgarh government has permitted the use of 91.21 hectares of forest land of Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) coal block for the supply of coal to the power plants of Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday. Thanking Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for this, his Rajasthan counterpart said his government is constantly trying to ensure uninterrupted power supply, following the resolution of 'Apna Agrani Rajasthan'.



"Rajasthan government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Hearty thanks to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai on behalf of the entire Rajasthan family for granting permission by the Chhattisgarh government to use 91.21 hectares of forest land of Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) coal block operated in Hasdeo Aranya coalfield for the supply of coal to the power plants of Rajasthan," Sharma posted on X.

This decision of the Chhattisgarh government will greatly help in ensuring the supply of coal to 4,340 MW capacity thermal power projects in the state.