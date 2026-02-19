Chhattisgarh: Forces Launch ‘Operation Black Forest 2’ Against Naxals in Karreguttalu Hills

Chhattisgarh: Nearly 2,000 security forces have launched. 'Operation Black Forest 2' on Karreguttalu hills against Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

The security forces are currently engaged in the anti-Naxal operation that began late on Tuesday night.

Operation Black Forest 1, launched last year, was the biggest ever anti-Naxal operation conducted on the Karreguttalu hills.

The security forces began 'Operation Black Forest', to break the backbone of the Naxals near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in May 2025. The operation aimed to achieve the goal of eliminating Naxalism by March 26, 2026.

The 21-day-long operation carried out by the joint forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police between April 21 and May 11, 2025, neutralised 31 Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 1.72 crore.

Ghalgam FOB (Forward Operating Base), established in 2022 near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH), played a key role in the success of Operation Black Forest, providing a strategic advantage to disrupt Naxal's operation.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers had been destroyed in the operation, and a total of 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material have been recovered during the searches.

In addition, nearly 12,000 kilograms of food supplies had also been recovered.

Earlier this month, three naxal cadres were killed during an anti-Naxal operation in the deep forests of Abujhmaad in the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.

One C60 jawan, who was airlifted from the Abujhmad forest, also succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, according to a statement by Gadchiroli Police.

Security forces retrieved two Naxal bodies this morning, bringing the total number of Naxals killed in the encounter to three. Authorities also recovered one AK-47 rifle and one SLR (Self-Loading Rifle) from the site.