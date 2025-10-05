Chhattisgarh: Female Naxal Injured While Planting IED, Abandoned by Colleagues; Admitted to Hospital by Jawans

Raipur: A female Naxal was on Saturday grievously injured while planting an improvised explosive device (IED) in a forest in Bijapur district under south Bastar of Chhattisgarh.

Shockingly, she was abandoned in the forest by her Maoist colleagues accompanying her.

Gujja Sodhi, who lost her right ankle in the IED explosion, was later rescued by the local villagers who brought her to the primary health Centre (PHC) at Madded, Bijapur district superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav said.

Security forces then immediately shifted her to the district hospital in Bijapur.

The incident took place in the forest near Bandepara under Madded police station when Maoists were planting IEDs to target the security forces during the search operations, police said.

Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj said that in a shocking display of cruelty and utter disregard for human life, her Maoist associates abandoned her in the forest after taking away her weapon, leaving her to die unattended.

The Naxal is undergoing treatment in the district hospital in Bijapur, the police officer said.