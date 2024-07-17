Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA demands Y plus security due to Naxal threat

Raipur: A tribal Congress MLA from Naxal-affected Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh has demanded ‘Y plus’ category security cover to him.

Janak Dhruv, the lawmaker from Bindra Nawagarh (ST) Assembly constituency, has written to Union home minister Amit Shah urging him to upgrade his security cover from “X” to “Y plus” since he has to move in his constituency which is affected by Maoism.

Mr Dhruv said that his place is barely five km from the spot where a security personnel was killed by Maoists before the last Assembly elections and hence, he has been spending sleepless nights ever since.

Mr Dhruv said that he found the security cover given to him is grossly inadequate considering the security threat he faced from Naxals.

He said that the MLAs from the Leftwing extremism-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh have been provided “Y plus” category security cover due to Naxal threats and similar security cover should also be extended to him.

He also wrote letters to state home minister Vijay Sharma and director general of police of Chhattisgarh.