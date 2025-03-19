Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai presents PM Modi roadmap for Bastar development

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday presented prime minister Narendra Modi the roadmap for development of Leftwing extremism-hit Bastar in the state.

Mr. Sai who had been on a two-day visit to Delhi since March 17 briefed Mr. Modi on the insurgency situation in Bastar and asserted that ‘Naxalism is on the verge of elimination’, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government told this newspaper.

“Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is on the verge of elimination. With coordinated efforts by security forces and public participation, rapid changes are evident in the affected regions (referring to Bastar)”, Mr. Sai said.

In view of the ‘fast changing situation’ in Bastar, the Chhattisgarh government has prepared the roadmap for development of the tribal region.

He presented the PM the Bastar Development Master Plan, outlining transformation of Naxal-affected areas into hubs of infrastructure, industry, and tourism, the spokesman said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively and assured full support from the Central government”, a press release issued by the Chhattisgarh government said.

Mr. Sai highlighted how police and Central forces have successfully extended development to former Naxal strongholds, increasing public trust in the government initiatives.

The state’s primary focus is now on developing Bastar into a new industrial and economic center, creating employment opportunities for youth and improving the living standards of the tribal communities, Mr. Sai said.

During the meeting, Mr. Sai also elaborated on Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy and the rising interest of investors.

He informed the PM about the ongoing initiatives to make rural women in Bastar self-reliant.

During the meeting, the chief minister shared the framework of Mr. Modi’s upcoming visit to Chhattisgarh on March 30 to unveil various developmental projects.

Earlier late on Monday evening, Mr. Sai met Union home minister Amit Shah and held discussions with him on the current situation in Bastar.

“The meeting focused on eliminating Naxalism completely, accelerating Bastar’s development, and boosting tourism and economic activities in the region”, an official spokesman said.

Mr. Sai, during the meeting, asserted that “Naxalism in Bastar has reached its final phase, with the government’s strict policies and the effective strategies of security forces bringing peace to the affected regions”.

He apprised the Union minister of the new Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025, saying that it has started yielding positive results.

Recently 19 Naxals, including nine with bounties on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur district in south Bastar, choosing to return to the mainstream, he said.