Chhattisgarh CM Sai, Ministers Turn Students To Learn About Good Governance From Management Gurus

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his ministerial colleagues took part in the two-day training camp, commenced at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, on Sunday, to get tips on good governance from the leading management gurus of India.

The unique initiative, called ‘Chintan Shivir 2.0’, aims at imparting training to the members of the Sai ministry to develop impact making leadership in them and give them tips on good governance, digital administration, better management of resources and nation building.

Experts from the elite management institutions such as IIM, Ahmedabad, IIM, Indore and IIM, Raipur, and eminent personalities in different fields are going to deliver lectures to enlighten the members of the Sai cabinet on different aspects of governance at the camp.

The first such ‘Chintan Shivir’ was held last year.

“The Shivir is structured like a learning workshop where each minister is actively engaged in upgrading their vision and capacity”, a spokesman of the state government said.

The members of the Sai ministry are going to learn, reflect and share their experiences at the camp, he added.

Each minister will present the innovations undertaken in their department, lessons learned through public service, and their roadmap ahead.

Special sessions focusing on the core themes of Seva (service), Sankalp (resolve), and Seekh (learning) are also part of the two-day programme.

Another important focus area in the camp is the ongoing transformation in the once backward regions like Bastar.

The Shivir is also an opportunity for introspection, where ministers will evaluate their past decisions and plan how to make governance more people-centric and impactful in coming years, the spokesman said.

“Every minister is not just a departmental head, but a partner in development, an inspirer of change, and a responsible public servant”, the chief minister said while attending the camp.

The introspection camp will help the ministers get a new insight into the administration, Mr. Sai said.