Chhattisgarh CM presents changing face of Bastar before PM, HM

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and presented the changing face of Leftwing extremism-hit Bastar before him.

A press release issued by the Chhattisgarh government here said that the chief minister highlighted peace and development initiatives taken by the state government in Bastar at his meeting with the PM.

He also briefed Mr. Modi about the recently-held Su-Shasan Tihar (Good Governance Festival) in Chhattisgarh, the release said.

Mr. Sai who left for a two-day visit to Delhi in the morning also met Union home minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence there and discussed key issues including state development and anti-Naxal operations.

The chief minister stated that Bastar, once known for guns and landmines, is now witnessing the rise of mobile towers- not just as tools of communication, but as symbols of progress and trust.

He said that in the past one and half years, the state government has established 64 new forward security camps in Bastar.

These camps have not only enhanced the sense of safety in the nearby villages but have also brought mobile network connectivity to previously remote areas.

A total of 671 mobile towers have been activated so far, with 365 of them providing 4G services.

“This marks the beginning of a digital revolution in the tribal region”, Mr. Sai said.

He said that the villages around these security camps are now receiving basic amenities like electricity, drinking water, healthcare, and education.

Under the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme, 18 community services and 25 government welfare schemes are being implemented simultaneously in 146 identified villages.

The chief minister briefed the PM about the success of the Good Governance Festival during which camps were set up in the villages to provide citizen services such as ration cards, Aadhaar updates, pensions, health check-ups, school admissions, Ayushman cards, PM Awas, Ujjwala gas connections- all under one roof.

Mr. Modi appreciated the chief minister’s efforts and assured full support from the Centre for Chhattisgarh’s development journey.