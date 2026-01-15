Chhattisgarh CM Announces 3-Year Action Plan to Prevent Maoist Revival in Bastar

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has indicated that a comprehensive three-year action plan is on anvil to deny revival of Maoism in Bastar in the state.

Sai said that Naxalism, which has long been the biggest obstacle to Chhattisgarh’s development, has now entered a decisive phase of elimination.

In this backdrop, the action plan to stop the revisiting of Maoism in Bastar, is being prepared, he added.

“Our foremost responsibility is to ensure that the violent ideology of Naxalism never resurfaces”, the chief minister said while addressing a high-level reviewing meeting on the overall development of Bastar here late on Tuesday evening.

For this, continuous engagement with Bastar region, development works, and expansion of basic facilities are being undertaken to further strengthen people’s trust in the governance, he said.

He said that highest priority is being given by both the state government and the Centre to integrate Bastar into the mainstream of development.

“A comprehensive three-year action plan will be prepared and implemented in mission mode”, he said.

He said that along with the eradication of Naxalism, rapid expansion of basic facilities such as education, health, employment, roads, drinking water, electricity and communication is extremely important, so that the light of development reaches even the remotest areas and public confidence in governance is strengthened.

Referring to the enthusiastic public participation in events like Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, he said that the people are fully prepared to move forward on the path of peace and development.

He reviewed the various infrastructure projects, currently under implementation in Bastar, in the meeting.