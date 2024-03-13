Chhattisgarh: Class 12 Student of Govt-run Residential School Delivers Baby

The girl (20), the inmate of a government-run residential school in Gangaloor in the district, complained of headache and uneasiness on Tuesday evening and was admitted to a local hospital where she gave birth to a baby, local district education officer (DEO) Baliram Baghel said.

A probe by Mr Baghel into the incident has found that the girl was in a relationship with a boy for two-three years and their families were aware of it.

She had appeared in three papers of the ongoing class 12 board examinations.

The hostel warden in the residential school Anshu Minj was on Wednesday suspended on charges of dereliction of duty for not being aware of the development.



