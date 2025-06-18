Chhattisgarh Cabinet Okays Formation Of Self-Financed Body For Tiger Conservation

RAIPUR: The Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to form a self-financed body for the conservation of wildlife particularly the tigers in the state.The society will work towards protecting the rapidly declining tiger population in Chhattisgarh, the official spokesman

The body, christened as Chhattisgarh Tiger Foundation Society, has been formed under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, in the line of Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society, a spokesman of Chhattisgarh government said.

Chhattisgarh currently has a tiger population of 18-20.

The newly formed Chhattisgarh Tiger Foundation Society will raise funds through voluntary contributions and will not place additional burden on the state exchequer.

According to the spokesman, the society will undertake direct conservation efforts, promote eco-tourism through local community involvement, and encourage environmental education, research and training – creating opportunities for employment while preserving biodiversity.

The Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society was formed on January 15, 1997 with an objective to secure support from public and organizations outside the government for wildlife conservation and protection of tiger habitat.

The key role of the Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society, a non-profit making body, is to provide protection to threatened and endangered species with added emphasis on tiger conservation, provide help to the state government, staff and people in their effort to protect tiger habitats against fragmentation, destruction and their prey-base, and help the state government curb poaching of wild animals.

“The society has been able to mobilize additional resources for wildlife conservation and proved to be very supportive for this cause”, additional Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (PCCF) (wildlife) of Madhya Pradesh L Krishnamurthy told this newspaper.

Madhya Pradesh has earned the tag of Tiger State for having the largest number of tigers (785).