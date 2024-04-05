Chhattisgarh: BJP moves EC over Congress leader’s offensive remarks against PM

Raipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday moved the Election Commission (EC) seeking registration of a criminal case against Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Chhattisgarh Assembly Charan Das Mahant for trying to instigate violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A BJP delegation led by party’s state unit general secretary Sanjay Srivastav submitted a memorandum to the EC seeking action against Mr Mahant for his ‘offensive remarks’ against Mr Modi made while addressing an election meeting in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh a couple of days ago.Mr Mahant said that a leader who could build a stick and break Mr Modi’s head is needed now to take on the PM and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel who is seeking election from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls is the right person to take on Mr Modi in the parliament, the BJP memorandum quoted Mr Mahant as saying in the election meeting.The saffron party also accused Congress of intimidating the BJP workers to create a fear psychosis among them ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh.Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday dared the Congress leader to break his head first before targeting the PM since ‘I belong to the Modi family’.“Congress has already realised that it is going to face a massive defeat in the upcoming LS polls in the country and hence, the party leaders have started talking the language of violence targeting PM Mr Modi out of frustration”, he said.Meanwhile, Mr Mahant’s remarks have set the social media on fire with the post ‘Break my head first, I am from Modi’s family’ trending on various social media networking sites.