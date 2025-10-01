Chhattisgarh: Bhawani Temple Site Rechristened as Kaushalya Dham

Raipur: The ancient Bhawani Temple site in Korba in Chhattisgarh has been renamed as Kaushalya Dham, after the mother of Lord Rama.

This was announced by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai while attending a religious discourse in the shrine complex on Tuesday night.

This is the first time a temple site has been renamed by the government in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the devotees gathered on the occasion, Mr. Deo underlined that Chhattisgarh’s ‘sacred soil’ is the maternal home of Mata Kaushalya and the ‘nanihal’ (maternal grandparents’ home) of Lord Rama.

Besides, Lord Rama, his sibling Laxman and wife Sita Devi had spent most of their time in this region during their exile which is being developed as ‘Ram Gaman Path’, he said.

There is an ancient temple dedicated to Mata Kaushalya in Chandkhuri, around 30 km from Raipur, believed to be the birthplace of the mother of Lord Rama.

In fact, this is the only temple where Mata Kaushalya is being worshiped.

There were several instances of the state government earlier renaming the places, railway stations, streets and roads.

But this is the first time a temple complex has been renamed by the state government.