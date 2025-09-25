Chhattisgarh Beyond Ease Of Doing Business, Says CM Sai On New Industrial Policy

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said the state has moved ‘beyond ease of doing business and entered the era of speed of doing business.’

Addressing the ‘Chhattisgarh Care Connect’ programme here, Mr. Sai said the state’s new industrial policy has become the bedrock of Chhattisgarh’s progress, boosting the investors’ confidence.

“As a result, in just one year, investment proposals worth nearly seven and half lakh crore rupees have been received, which will create lakhs of jobs and give the service sector a new identity”, he said.

Mr. Sai said in sync with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the state government has set a target of a developed Chhattisgarh.

To achieve this, more than 350 reforms have been implemented over the last one and half years, he said.

“We have moved beyond ease of doing business and entered the era of speed of doing business”, the chief minister said.

He said Chhattisgarh is no longer confined to its traditional core sectors and will soon establish a national identity in the fields of wellness, healthcare, and tourism.

Referring to proposals presented at Care Connect, the chief minister said 11 major projects in the hospital and healthcare sector had come forward attracting investments worth Rs 2,466 crore which promised to generate nearly 6,000 jobs.

He further noted that Chhattisgarh has immense potential in the pharma sector as well, and the state government is preparing a pharma hub where multiple pharmaceutical industries will operate in one location.

Mr. Sai pointed out that Chhattisgarh’s rich cultural heritage and biodiversity offer vast opportunities for the tourism industry.

Investment proposals worth more than Rs 652 crore were received from the hotel and tourism sector, he said, adding that tourism has been granted industry status, which will give special benefits to the investors.

He also announced that Chhattisgarh is embracing the AI (Artificial Intelligence) revolution, with an AI Data Centre Park being developed in Naya Raipur.