At the ‘Industry Dialogue 2’ held here on Tuesday, the state received fresh investment proposals amounting to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, present at the event, highlighted the strong investor interest as a sign of Chhattisgarh’s growing prominence in India’s industrial landscape.

“Regions like Bastar, once focused on security challenges, are now transforming into hubs of industry, technology, and employment. This progress aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India,’” he said.

The latest proposals extend beyond traditional mining sectors, targeting emerging fields such as Information Technology, semiconductors, healthcare, green energy, and logistics.

“Chhattisgarh is no longer just a land of minerals but a land of immense potential,” Sai said, emphasizing the government’s efforts to bring remote areas like Bastar into mainstream development.

Investor confidence is rising not only in urban centers but also in tribal regions such as Bastar and Surguja. The recently implemented Industrial Policy 2025 has been instrumental in positioning Chhattisgarh as a natural investment destination.