Chhattisgarh Assembly Passes Anti-Conversion Bill With Stricter Penalties

Bhopal:The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday passed the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, introducing stricter provisions against forced religious conversions.

The Bill, tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years in cases involving minors, women, persons with disabilities, and members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

It prescribes life imprisonment for mass conversions, defined as conversion of more than two persons through force or coercion.

The legislation classifies conversions carried out through force, coercion, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, fraudulent means or marriage, including via digital platforms, as offences. All offences under the Bill are cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill seeks to replace the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968, which was adopted from Madhya Pradesh after the state’s formation in 2000.

It states, “Given Chhattisgarh’s geographical location, socio-economic conditions and with passage of time, the advancements in technology and communication within society, the provisions of the existing Freedom of Religion Act have become inadequate”.

The Bill clarifies that reconversion to one’s ancestral religion will not be treated as religious conversion.

It mandates individuals seeking conversion to submit a declaration to the district magistrate or an authorised officer, and requires prior intimation by those conducting conversions.

The legislation prescribes imprisonment of seven to 10 years and a fine of ₹5 lakh for general offences, 10 to 20 years and ₹10 lakh fine for cases involving vulnerable groups, and 10 years to life imprisonment with a ₹25 lakh fine for mass conversions.

It also provides for penalties in cases involving foreign funding or human trafficking linked to conversions.

The Bill will come into effect following further procedural approval.