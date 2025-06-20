Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah to Visit for Two Days to Review Insurgency

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhattisgarh on Sunday for two days to assess the security situation in Left-wing extremism-affected Bastar.

On Sunday, Shah will lay foundation stones for several Central institutions in Nava Raipur and inaugurate the new campuses of the National Forensic Science University and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

In the evening, he will chair a high-level security review meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, senior state officials, and top security personnel, focusing on anti-Naxal operations, a Chhattisgarh government spokesperson said.

On June 23, Shah will visit Narayanpur in south Bastar to meet security personnel and local villagers to review development initiatives. He may also visit a security camp in Bastar, said Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who oversees the home portfolio.

Chief Minister Sai held a meeting on Friday to review preparations for Shah’s visit, calling it a symbol of renewed energy and confidence for Chhattisgarh, emphasizing coordinated efforts to combat extremism and promote inclusive growth.

Since the BJP returned to power in November 2023, 427 Maoists, including several top cadres, have been killed in Chhattisgarh.