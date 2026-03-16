Chhattisgarh: ‘Adi Parab’ Festival Painting And Attire Recognized In Golden Book of World Records: Sai

Raipur: The tribal paintings and attires showcased at the two-day ‘Adi Parab’, ended here late on Saturday night, received recognition by the Golden Book of World Records.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the tribal festival late on Saturday night, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the state tribal department for the feat.

Mr. Sai said that the theme of the ‘Adi Parab’ was ‘From Tradition to Identity’ and that the event provided a platform to showcase the rich tribal culture, art and traditions of Chhattisgarh.

Tribal folk artists from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand participated in the festival.

Members of 43 tribes gathered on a single platform, reflecting the state’s cultural diversity.

The chief minister said that the government is working with firm resolve to secure the future of the tribal community with the commitment of prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

He said that the Bastar region in the state, long affected by Naxal influence and deprived of development for decades, is now witnessing rapid change and expressed confidence that the state is moving steadily towards becoming free from Naxalism.

He said that the state as well as the Centre is undertaking various welfare programmes for the development of tribals in Chhattisgarh.

He said that under the PM-JANMAN scheme, special backward tribal communities are being provided roads, housing and other basic facilities.

Under the scheme, more than 56,000 families in over 2,300 PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) habitations in the state are benefiting.

He said that Niyad Nellanar Yojana (Your Good Village) is an important initiative of the state government aimed at delivering basic facilities and people are already availing benefits such as roads, electricity, drinking water, health services and education.