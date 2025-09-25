Chhattisgarh: 71 Maoists Including 3 Minors Surrender In Dantewada

Raipur: As many as 71 Maoists including three minors on Wednesday surrendered at Dantewada under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

Of them, 30 carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 64 lakh, Dantewada district superintendent of police Gaurav Rai said.

The surrendered Maoists included a 17-year-old boy and two minor girls, aged 16 and 17.

Of the 71 surrendered Maoists, 21 were females.

The surrendered Naxals hailed from districts of Dantewada, Bijapur and Narayanpur in south Bastar, the police officer said.

Of them, two Maoists, Baman Madkam (30), and Manki alias Samila Mandavi (20) carried a bounty of Rs eight lakh each, while Samila alias Somli Kawasi (25), Gangli alias Rohni Barse (25), Deve alias Kavita Madvi (25), and Santosh Mandavi (30) carried a reward of Rs five lakh each.

Bounties ranging from Rs three lakh to Rs 50,000 were declared on 24 other surrendered Maoists.

According to the police officer, as many as 1,113 Maoists have surrendered in Dantewada district since the campaign ‘Lon Varratu’ , a Gondi dialect meaning return to your home/ village, was launched in Bastar in June 2020.

The surrender of such a large number of Naxals comes a couple of days after two Maoist Central Committee members, Katta Ramachandra Reddy, and Qadari Satyanarayan Reddy were killed in an encounter in Abujhmad forest in Narayanpur district on Septmber 22.

The two slain Naxals carried a bounty of Rs 1.80 crores each in different states including Chhattisgarh.