The two encounters took place in the forests between Bade Tungali and Chhote Tungali villages under Jangla police station area, a senior district police officer said.

The two incidents occurred when search parties of security personnel launched the anti-Naxal operations in the area following intelligence inputs on the presence of Prashant, the platoon commander of company number two of the West Bastar division of Maoists, Matwara Local organisation squad (LOS) commander Anil Punem and other leaders along with 40 to 50 members of Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, the police officer said.

The search parties came under attack by Maoists in the forests leading to fierce gun battles between them.

Later, security forces recovered the bodies of four Naxalites, a country-made pistol, a muzzle-loading gun, a barrel grenade launcher, three ‘tiffin’ (breakfast container) bombs, ten gelatine sticks, 15 safety fuse and a wireless set, police said.

The slain Maoists were yet to be identified.