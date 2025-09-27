Chhatisgarh: Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Held, Duo Helping Naxals Develop Urban Network: Police

Raipur: A Maoist couple, suspected to have been assigned with the task of developing an urban network of Naxals, were arrested here, police said on Saturday. Jaggu Kursaam alias Ramesh, a divisional committee member, and Kamla, area committee member, had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, a senior police officer said.

A Central agency had tipped off on them following interrogation of some arrested Maoist leaders in Bastar earlier, leading to the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Chhattisgarh police to keep them under surveillance for some days before their arrest, the police officer said. Their phone calls to a senior Maoist leader were intercepted earlier, the police officer said.

The couple were suspected to be on an assignment from the banned Maoists for surveillance on government offices and officers besides building an urban network of Naxals and arranging logistics for the ultras, the police officer said, unwilling to be quoted. Both were fluent in speaking and writing in English.

Ramesh had worked as security guard and driver in the homes of some government officials allegedly during his years of stay in Raipur to secure information for the banned organization, the police said.

The couple had rented a house in an area in Raipur on a forged Aadhaar card.

Ramesh, who was a member of Bhairamgarh divisional committee of Maoists, joined the Naxal cadre in 2010 while Kamla, an area committee member, joined the cadre in 2014. Both hailed from Savanar village under Gangaloor police station in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.