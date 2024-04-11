Chevella will Soon be a BJP Bastion: Konda

Hyderabad: Chevella is poised to become a BJP stronghold after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as the party's flag will fly high once the results are declared, said BJP candidate for the Chevella seat Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

Taking part in an election campaign at Venkatapur and Kandhuwada villages and other areas in the constituency as part of his ‘praja ashirwada yatra’ on Thursday, Reddy interacted with the locals regarding their problems, which he assured to resolve once he is elected.

Expressing dismay at Telangana's increasing debt burden, Reddy criticised Congress party for misleading the public on six guarantees, which have remote possibilities of being fulfilled. In the same vein, he pointed out the deceptive practices of the BRS administration, across projects and welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, Reddy expressed unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sweeping victory. He said that there was no opposition leader who could match Modi’s stature.

He greeted Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday.