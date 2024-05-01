Chennai: May Day Celebrations Widespread, But Low Key

Ravi’s message sought the upholding of the rights and dignity of the workers while wanting to ensure an innovation and technology driven conducive environment and ample opportunities for the ‘Vishwakarmas’ and their families.

He conveyed his warmest greetings to the State’s workforce for their exemplary commitment, dedication and invaluable contribution in the making of Viksit Bharat.

Stalin called upon the people to take a pledge on May Day to protect the rights of the workers and also to foster unity among them and said that by bringing the workforce together a brave new world can be created. He greeted all the workers, who sweated it out to develop the world.

Leaders of the DMK, including the party organization secretary Duraimurugan, paid homage at the workers’ memorial at the May Day Park in Chennai. Other leaders like T R Baalu and Kanimozhi also participated in the event

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and other party functionaries also paid homage at the May Day Park, while many other political parties like the DMDK and the TMC had organized events in their party offices across Chennai. The DMDK also opened a water kiosk on the occasion.

Trade Union offices held flag hoisting in their offices and raised slogans in praise of workers’ unity and solidarity. Apart from the CITU and AITUC, the labour wings of the AIADMK, DMK and the VCK celebrated May Day with members gathering there to show their unity and solidarity.

Apart from some major establishments like the State transport department and some private companies ,where workers have mobilized themselves as trade unions, even some auto rickshaw stands, where the members were affiliated to the CITU, had red flags fluttering as festoons and witnessed get-togethers.

Though May Day is a holiday for all government offices and some private companies, the celebrations were subdued with just a handful of union members turning up for the event. Trade Union leaders themselves rued the lack of interest among their comrades to take part in May Day celebrations.

Even the auto rickshaw drivers said that they celebrated ‘Ayodhya Pooja’ with more gusto by collecting money and organizing cultural events than May Day, for which there was nothing more than a flag hoisting and distribution of sweets.

On the other hand, the gig workers, particularly food delivery partners of app-based companies, started their work quite early in the day – or were they just continuing the toil of the previous day – as they were seen waiting outside restaurants even when some auto rickshaw drivers were tying festoons in the nearby stands.

Not many messages were posted on social media channels, too, unlike other occasions that would witness several netizens greeting people and there were no reports of any rallies taken out by red flag waving workers.