Chennai Man Throws Diamond Worth Lakhs Into Garbage by Mistake

Hyderabad: A man in Chennai had a fortunate escape after unintentionally throwing a ₹5 lakh diamond necklace into the trash. According to sources, Devaraj's mother gave him the necklace as a wedding present for his daughter's impending nuptials.

Devraj immediately called the officials as he realized he had thrown away the necklace. After a painstaking search by the sanitation workers, the diamond was found in the garbage.

The hunt for adjacent trash cans was headed by J. Anthonysamy, a driver with Urbaser Sumeet, a waste management business that the Chennai Corporation had engaged with. Senior waste management personnel eventually oversaw the discovery of the necklace, which was discovered twisted in a garland inside a trash can.

Devaraj expressed his sincere gratitude towards the officials for their help and the garbage collection staff for their extensive search as the necklace was found.